The midfielder has not featured for the Gunners since suffering a thigh injury during the club’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa three weeks ago.

Partey’s injury has seen him miss games against Leeds United, Molde and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Giving an update on the Ghanaian’s injury, Arteta said Partey has started training separately from the main squad.

Thomas Partey

The Arsenal boss said the midfielder’s return will not be rushed, but hinted that he could feature in Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

“He has been training separately in the last week or so. We have to scan him again to see how he is feeling. He is a player that is so willing, that is pushing us every day because he wants to do it,” Arteta said, as quoted by Goal.

“At the same time, we have to protect and make sure that when he gets back in the team he is ready to do that and whatever extent of minutes we can use him.

“So this week is going to be crucial, the moment he starts to train in parts with the team. See how he is feeling and how he is evolving day to day.”

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.