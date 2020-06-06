The 66-year-old tactician enjoyed a productive two-year spell with the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010.

Rajevac led Ghana to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2010 and also oversaw a run to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

However, he left his post after refusing to sign a contract extension, moving on to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

READ ALSO: John Paintsil: Why I scored so many own goals at Fulham

“Ghana is my second country” – Milovan Rajevac wants Black Stars return

The Serbian has since had spells with Qatar, Algeria and Thailand, but has been without a job since 2019.

Speaking to Kumasi FM, Rajevac confirmed his interest in the Ghana job and referred to the country as his second home.

"Of course, I will be interested [if offered the opportunity to coach Ghana again]. It will be very difficult to reject it because of my feelings for Ghanaians,” he said.

"Of course, Ghana is my second country, and the success I achieved there and how I felt cannot be compared to anything in this world.”

He added: "I still have many friends and are in touch with a lot of them. Everyone at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the media, and my technical team contributed to my success, it was a collective success.

"I will visit Ghana in the future, at least as a tourist [and possibly] to talk about professional engagement."