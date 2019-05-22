Hosts Egypt will look up to Mohamed Salah in their quest to win the Africa Cup of Nations again.

Mohamed Salah, after defending his crown as EPL top scorer by bagging 22 goals for Liverpool to propel them to a second place finish, would have another key role to play in the Pharaohs AFCON campaign.

Aguirre recalled veteran Ahly winger Walid Soliman who had previously announced his international retirement.

The two Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek produced four players each, which is the highest by a club in the provisional 25-man squad for the continental showpiece.

Egypt have been drawn in group A with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

In the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Pharaohs lost 2-1 in the final, hence will aim at clinching the trophy on home soil.

The seven times champions of the AFCON last won the competition in 2010 beating Ghana by a goal to nil.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Elshennawy (Pyramids), Mohamed Elshennawy (Ahly), Mahmoud “Gennesh” Abdel Rehim (Zamalek), Mohamed Abu Gabal (Smouha)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa / England), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion / England), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Ali Ghazal (Feirense / Portugal), Ayman Ashraf (Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy “Elwensh” (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Ahmed Aboul Fetouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Walid Soliman (Ahly), Abdullah Elsaid (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal / England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa /Turkey), Amr Warda (Atromitos / Greece), Nabil “Dunga” Emad (Pyramids)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / England), Ahmed Ali (Arab Contractors), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Ahmed “Koka” Hassan (Olympiacos / Greece)