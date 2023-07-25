Ajax provide update on Mohammed Kudus missing training amid Chelsea interest

Kudus had featured in Ajax’s previous pre-season games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Anderlecht, scoring twice in the former.

However, a statement from the Dutch giants said the 22-year-old has suffered a minor injury and abstained from training as a precaution.

“The training is in full swing. But we miss Mohammed Kudus,” a statement from Ajax said on Tuesday.

“He is missing from training today for medical reasons. He stayed inside and was treated there for a minor injury.”

Kudus has been in the news in recent weeks after being mooted as a transfer target of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

The former Nordsjaelland playmaker has also been linked to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion.

In May, the player’s agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, all but confirmed his desire to leave Ajax this summer.

She noted that it was the right time for the Ghanaian to part ways with the Dutch giants after his splendid performances.