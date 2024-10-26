ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Kudus must learn to control his temperament, says West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

West Ham United manager, Julen Lopetegui, has advised Mohammed Kudus to work on controlling his temper following the Ghanaian midfielder's recent red card in a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus battling Micky van de Ven
Mohammed Kudus battling Micky van de Ven

The 24-year-old Kudus opened the scoring for West Ham in the first half but was later sent off after a heated altercation with Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven.

Recommended articles

Kudus retaliated after being fouled, lashing out and hitting Van de Ven in the face. He further escalated the situation by shoving Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr.

As West Ham prepares for their upcoming match against Manchester United, Lopetegui addressed Kudus’ behavior, emphasizing the importance of self-discipline and growth.

“He (Mohammed Kudus) has to improve his temperament because this can’t happen,” Lopetegui said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am sure this will be the last time it happens. The only way to handle frustration is to focus on the match because these kinds of behaviors can ruin the game. He will learn from this incident, and his behavior will be better in the future.” he added

Mohammed Kudus with violent conduct after moment of madness against Tottenham
Mohammed Kudus with violent conduct after moment of madness against Tottenham Pulse Ghana

Kudus was bound to serve at least a three-game suspension for his actions, but he now risks a longer suspension after being charged with violent conduct.

"Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have been charged following their Premier League match on Saturday, 19 October," an FA spokesperson is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tottenham Hotspur allegedly failed to ensure that their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United allegedly failed to ensure that their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at the same time.

"Mohammed Kudus allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have until Thursday, 24 October, to provide their responses."

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Liverpool players train with Kidi and Black Sherif's ‘Lomo Lomo’ song

Video: Liverpool players train with Kidi and Black Sherif's ‘Lomo Lomo’ song

Kudus, Jordan, Inaki

Kudus, Ayew, Iñaki, and 3 other Black Stars players who scored in Europe over the weekend

Antoine-Semenyo

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo admits he is an Arsenal fan

Jordan Ayew: I believe in myself and my abilities, I have a lot more to offer

'I believe in myself, I have a lot more to offer' - Jordan Ayew