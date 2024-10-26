Mohammed Kudus must learn to control his temperament, says West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui

Kudus retaliated after being fouled, lashing out and hitting Van de Ven in the face. He further escalated the situation by shoving Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr.

As West Ham prepares for their upcoming match against Manchester United, Lopetegui addressed Kudus’ behavior, emphasizing the importance of self-discipline and growth.

“He (Mohammed Kudus) has to improve his temperament because this can’t happen,” Lopetegui said.

“I am sure this will be the last time it happens. The only way to handle frustration is to focus on the match because these kinds of behaviors can ruin the game. He will learn from this incident, and his behavior will be better in the future.” he added

Kudus slapped with violent conduct

Kudus was bound to serve at least a three-game suspension for his actions, but he now risks a longer suspension after being charged with violent conduct.

"Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have been charged following their Premier League match on Saturday, 19 October," an FA spokesperson is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"Tottenham Hotspur allegedly failed to ensure that their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United allegedly failed to ensure that their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at the same time.