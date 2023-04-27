Stonebwoy’s songs are spiritual to me – Mohammed Kudus

Stonebwoy’s latest album, titled 5th Dimension, will be released on Friday, April 28, 2023, and he has been touring the world to promote it.

Having held a private album listening in Accra last week, Stonebwoy was in London to continue with the promotion before heading to the Netherlands.

While in the Netherlands, the versatile singer linked up with compatriot and Ajax star Kudus at the club’s training base.

Both sat down to have a chat, before the artiste went ahead to play some of the songs on his unreleased album to the footballer.

“His [Stonebwoy’s] songs are spiritual to me… I just relate [to the songs] spiritually and most of it on how it can have an impact on me,” Kudus said.

“[Music] is all around the work I do so I need to listen to the right stuff and the stuff that can really touch me and uplift my soul in the work I do.

“80 per cent of our football life journey depends on music… [Music] is all around the work I do so I need to listen to the right stuff and the stuff that can really touch me and uplift my soul in the work I do.”

Kudus returned from injury earlier this week after a spell on the sidelines following an injury he suffered at the beginning of April.

However, he has been in sensational form for both club and country over the last 12 months, having also starred for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.