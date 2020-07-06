Footballers in Ghana were amateurs from the 1950s until the early 1990s and those who managed to come out of amateurism were the ones who pursued their career abroad.

Some of the early Ghanaians who had the chance to play abroad were Wilberforce Mfum, Sam Acquah, Ibrahim Sunday, Abdul Razak, etc.

Mohammed Polo has disclosed that he and Peter Lamptey had a contract to play in the United States of America, yet the state prevented from moving overseas to finalise the deal.

“Peter Lamptey and I got a professional contract in the U.S.A. Ghana however, prevented us from moving.

“No tangible reason was given; we were just told to stay in Ghana and play football. I was young then, but Peter Lamptey’s case was pathetic because he was nearing his retiring age.

Mohammed Polo played for Accra Hearts of Oak from 1973 to 1979, before he joined Al Wasl. He returned to the Accra giants in 1985.