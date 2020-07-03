Ghana missed out on an opportunity to become the first African country to reach the last four of the FIFA World Cup in 2010 when Louis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyiah’s header from entering the net and Asamoah Gyan who stepped up for the resultant kick saw his spot-kick hit the crossbar in what was the last kick of 120 minutes of the tension-packed game which ended 1-1 before Uruguay won the penalty shootout 5-4.

Thursday 2nd July marked 10 years since Ghana failed to make history in the FIFA World Cup.

Michael Essien who was ruled out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup due to an injury he picked in a studio appearance had the chance to listen to the commentary of the Ghana-Uruguay quarter-finals clash again.

But he became emotional after Asamoah Gyan missed the spot-kick in the final seconds of extra time, so he took off the headset and stopped listening to the commentary.

Michael Essien returned to the team for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The Black Stars exited the Mundial in the group stage for the very first time in three appearances.

Brazil 2014 was the last time the former Chelsea midfielder played for the senior national male football team of Ghana.

