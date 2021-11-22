RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mourinho promises to buy Ghanaian wonderkid Afena-Gyan new shoes after scoring a brace

Authors:

Evans Annang

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has disclosed that he will get Ghanaian prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan a new pair of shoes.

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

The legendary coach said he has promised to get him the shoes prior to his sterling performance against Genoa in the Italian Serie A yesterday.

Recommended articles

In an interview after the game in which the Ghanaian teenager scored two goals, Mourinho said: “I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots”.

“I am sorry for Mister De Rossi and the Primavera squad, but Felix will stay with us. The Primavera work close to us, so Felix and another four or five players have come across to the senior squad.

Felix Afena-Gyan
Felix Afena-Gyan Pulse Ghana

“What impressed me the most was his cool head in front of goal. If he is not in terms of technique fantastic, he does have a strong mentality.

“You get these kids now who think they know everything, but he is humble and you can sense he just absorbs all this information from everyone around him. That’s fantastic.”

Afena-Gyan came from the bench to score two goals in 12 minutes to give the Romans a hard earned victory.

