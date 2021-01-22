According to a letter signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the list of the ministerial nominees has been sent to Parliament for vetting and approval.

Mustapha Ussif, who is a Member of Parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency will replace Isaac Asiamah once he is approved by Parliament after his vetting.

Hon. Mustapha Yussif's nomination is subject to the approval of the 8th Parliament headed by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

Isaac Asiamah in the last four years served as the Minister of Youth and Sports. He embarked on a number of infrastructure projects including the construction of stadia in ten of the regions across the country.

He will now continue with his parliamentary duties as an MP.

The experienced politician previously served on various committees in parliament including the Mines and Energy Committee, and the Standing Orders Committee.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Ussif who in the past served as the Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) is expected to continue from where Asiamah left off and make the ministry an effective one.