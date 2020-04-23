The Ghanaian born Italian striker in an Instagram live interview with the legendary French striker indicated that his favourite meals are Ghanaian jollof, followed by another Ghanaian dish fufu.

READ MORE: David Duncan includes Charles Taylor, Dong Bortey in his all-time GPL XI, as he snubs Ishmael Addo

“I can cook basic stuff but not even good, to be honest cooking is not my stuff, I don’t like it to be honest. I like to eat Pasta, a lot of meat, then I have some African dishes I like, like jollof rice, of course, that’s the best," Balotelli said.

“I can eat vegetables, not a lot, some fish but for me, African jollof rice is the best and Pasta. I like fufu but fufu you can eat once every three weeks it’s a bit heavier.

" The 29-year old is currently on the books of hometown club Brescia.

Thierry Daniel Henry earlier interviewed former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng in an Instagram live interview.

The two with Ghanaian lineage are PUMA Football ambassadors, and with all activities at standstill, the sport wear giants will engage their followers on social media with an interview. Both players have had amazing football careers playing for some of the best clubs in the world. Balotelli has played for English giants Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as French side Olympique Marseille.