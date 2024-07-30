ADVERTISEMENT
‘My first time seeing him smile’ – Fans react to Jordan Ayew taking ice bath (VIDEO)

Emmanuel Ayamga

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was in high spirits when he took an ice bath with his Crystal Palace teammates.

The Ghana international is on a pre-season tour with the Eagles, who are currently in the United States of America (USA).

Ayew was in action when Oliver Glasner’s side recorded an emphatic victory over lower division side Crawley Town in a friendly.

The 32-year-old scored Crystal Palace’s fifth goal as they closed out a comfortable 6-3 win over their opponents last Saturday.

The Eagles returned to training to prepare for their next friendly against West Ham United, with Ayew and his teammates taking an ice bath.

A video shared on Crystal Palace’s TikTok page showed the Ghanaian smiling as he took the ice bath. Asked how it felt, he responded: “The beginning is tough but it’s fine. It’s not easy.”

Meanwhile, some fans who saw the video gave varied replies in the comments section. One account wrote: “My first time seeing Jordan Ayew smile.”

Another social media user said: “That’s our hope for the 2026 World Cup, Ghana. Handle him with care bro.”

The ice bath promotes faster muscle recovery between matches and allows footballers to maintain their stamina over a long season.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Premier League club Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Ayew from Crystal Palace.

Ayew has spent the last six years with the Eagles and will be entering the final year of his contract next season after signing a one-year extension some months ago.

According to The Sun, Ayew is currently attracting interest from some Saudi Pro League clubs but Leicester are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Ayew had a decent campaign in the Premier League last season, where he scored four goals for Crystal Palace. The former Aston Villa and Swansea City forward also contributed eight assists in all competitions, seven of which came in the Premier League.

