‘Such a fine man’ - Sista Afia crushes on hat-trick hero Jordan Ayew

The Crystal Palace forward netted a sensational hat-trick as Otto Addo’s side came from behind to make it two wins from their last two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers following last Thursday’s victory over Mali in Bamako.

While many Ghanaians were in awe of Ayew and praised his match-winning heroics, Sista Afia also observed another thing: His fine looks.

In a post on the social media platform Facebook, the award-winning singer wrote: “Such a fine man. Man of the match.”

Meanwhile, Ayew has said he will always give his all for the Black Stars despite being forced to play out of position.

The 32-year-old has often been criticised for his performances in a Ghana shirt but has come up clutch in his country’s last two World Cup qualifying matches.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game against CAR, which marked his 104th cap for Ghana, the Crystal Palace forward said his favourite position is as a number nine.

He was, however, quick to add that he will always be ready to make sacrifices and play anywhere without complaining.

"I've been playing out of position for quite some time in the national team and also at the club level. But I have always done my duty, put my country first, and never complained because I always give my all,” Ayew said.

“It's difficult. It's not something that I like to talk about, but obviously, my favourite position right from the academy, France, in the national team has always been as a number 9. But I understand because I have qualities that allow me to play in the pockets of spaces, and I don't complain."