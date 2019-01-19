Dr Kofi Amoah, with three others, was appointed to lead reforms in Ghana Football following Anas Aremeyaw Anas popular documentary piece which uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

There have been a debate about whether the committee are been paid or doing a sacrificial job for the country.

But strenuous investigations by the media revealed the committee members earn $4000 a month with the president of the committee taking $6500.

Dr Kofi Amoah who failed to deny the report claimed the money is even small considering the work he’s doing for the committee.

“If it was because of money, I wouldn’t have accepted the job. I did it because it’s service to the nation,” he told Adom TV.

“I’m not bluffing but even $50,000 wouldn’t be enough,” he added.

The committee have been given six months to cleanse Ghana football and are expected to leave office on March 31, 2019.