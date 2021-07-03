NBA issues Beverley one-game ban for knocking down Paul

Beverley was banned for unsportsmanlike shoving Paul from behind onto the court during a stoppage in play with 5:49 remaining in th fourth quarter of Wednesday's 130-103 Suns' victory over the host Clippers.

Paul's Suns advanced to the NBA Finals with the triumph while Beverley was given a technical foul and ejected for the move.

Beverley will be suspended for the first game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season for which he is eligible to play.

Beverley, a nine-season NBA veteran with Houston and the Clippers, averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game for the Clippers, who reached their first Western Conference final only to lose to the Suns.