Neuer blames first-leg loss for Bayern's Champions League exit

"It wasn't tonight that saw us knocked out," Neuer said. "The 1-0 win here was deserved but it was the result in Munich (3-2 loss) which wasn't good. We were in a bad position at kick-off."

Bayern dominated for long periods over the tie, especially in the first leg when they had 31 attempts at the PSG goal but could only convert two of them without injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry.