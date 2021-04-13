RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Neuer blames first-leg loss for Bayern's Champions League exit

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said his team paid for missing several chances in the first leg after the German side's Champions League title defence ended with a loss on away goals to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Neuer made some crucial interventions against PSG but could not help Bayern overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit

Despite a 1-0 quarter-final second-leg victory at the Parc des Princes, Bayern were dumped out of Europe after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

"It wasn't tonight that saw us knocked out," Neuer said. "The 1-0 win here was deserved but it was the result in Munich (3-2 loss) which wasn't good. We were in a bad position at kick-off."

Bayern dominated for long periods over the tie, especially in the first leg when they had 31 attempts at the PSG goal but could only convert two of them without injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry.

"It was annoying to have missed so many chances in the first leg," added Neuer.

"Was Lewandowski missed? We missed all the players who weren't there tonight. Against a classy team like PSG, it's difficult.

"But the players who were on the pitch gave it their all."

Hansi Flick's Bayern will now turn their attentions to winning a ninth straight Bundesliga title, with the Bavarian giants sitting five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig in the table.

"We have a good chance of winning the Bundesliga, at the end it will still be a positive season," insisted Neuer.

