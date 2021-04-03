Neymar sent off as PSG lose to Lille in French title clash

The result sees Lille take a big step towards a first Ligue 1 title in a decade, just before the Qatari takeover of PSG which changed the face of French football.

It would be a remarkable achievement for the club from France's far north to pip the Parisians, who have won seven of the last eight league crowns and face Bayern Munich away in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek.

However Christophe Galtier's Lille are three points clear of PSG with seven games left, with Monaco another point behind in third after beating Metz 4-0 earlier on Saturday.

Lyon are contenders too. They can reclaim third spot and go level on points with PSG by beating Lens later.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG had been fancied to go on and ease to another league title after winning 4-2 away in Lyon just before the recent international break, but this result raises doubts about their credentials.