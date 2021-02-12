The Brazilian suffered an injury on Wednesday's Coupe de France match between Caen and Paris Saint-Germain.

Coach of Caen Dupraz tagged Neymar a crybaby and the player's father has hit back.

"He has to cry because there are coaches like you, referees with this level, negligent and silent leagues, biased journalists and cowards in this sport," Neymar's father wrote.

"Yes, he has to cry. But my cry and the cry of my son, a magician of football, will last one more night and then he'll get up again and respond to the challenge.

"Neymar is expected to miss around four weeks and won't be able to face Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League.