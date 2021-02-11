READ MORE: Black goalkeepers are better than whites: Razak Brimah

The Paris Saint-Germain forward suffered a grade II tear in the adductor muscle in his left leg during their Coupe de France game against Caen on Wednesday.

"The sadness is great, the pain is immense and the crying is constant,

" Neymar wrote on Instagram."Once again, I will stop for a while doing what I love the most in life, which is playing football. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable because of my style of play, because I dribble and they constantly hit me.

"I don't know if the problem is me or what I do on the field. It saddens me a lot. It saddens me a lot to hear from a player, coach, commentator or whoever the hell it is, that

"you really have to hit him, "he falls",

"he cries", "a child", "spoiled" etc."It honestly saddens me and I don't even know how much I can bear it. I just want to be happy playing football. NOTHING ELSE.

"During the game where PSG beat Caen 1-0, Neymar was on the end of two rough challenges by Steeve Yago, who tackled him from behind, before delivering a hard tackle on Neymar's adductor.

The Brazil international was subbed off and could miss another Champions League Round of 16 tie, after being sidelined through injuries for the second leg against Real Madrid in 2017/18 and for the two matches with Manchester United one year later.