Razak Brimah was instrumental as Ghana reached the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but lost to Ivory Coast.

However, even during the peak of his goalkeeping spell with the Black Stars, he was still plying his trade for a second-tier side in Spain.

Razak Brimah who now plays for Deportivo Linares in an interview with Spanish news outlet Marca has compared the quality and abilities of African goalkeepers to the whites.

“I am so glad to be a black goalkeeper. I honestly think we are better than white goalkeepers. There are those who fail more than we do. We are improving and we are becoming more. Before, it was Kameni and few others,” Razak told Marca.

Razak Brimah who was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper under former coach Avram Grant said he is enjoying a good season with Spanish third-tier side Deportivo Linares.

“My club is a very humble one, we are all hard-working. It’s nice to play here. They pay me at the end of every month and that is most important.

He has made 13 appearances for Deportivo Linares in the Segunda Division B in the ongoing campaign.

Razak Brimah was voted the best goalkeeper in the Spanish fourth-tier last season after the league was truncated.

The 33-year-old conceded just 13 goals in 24 games which is an average of 0.5417 goals per game.