In an interview sighted, Thomas Partey has disclosed that his irresistible taste for instant noodles compelled him to spend a lot of money on the food.

According to the former Atletico Madrid player Ghanaians enjoy eating instant noodles and most women on their first date demand it from him and other guys.

Partey further explained that, a number of Ghanaian men spend huge sums of their income buying instant noodles to impress their love ones on a daily basis.

The player sarcastically reiterated that it was high time he even became an ambassador for a noodles company.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey over the weekend picked up another injury as Arsenal suffered a defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier league.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been battling with series of injuries since joining the London giants. He recently made an injury return, so his current situation is a big blow to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last summer for a whopping 50 million dollars.

He has also been a key figure in the colours of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

Watch the video here