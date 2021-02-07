Karela FC in the 2018 season went unbeaten in their 8 games at Anyinase and in the 2019-2020 they struggled when they chose Akoon Park in Tarkwa as their home grounds. However, they got their mojo back when they returned to Anyinase this season and before the Kotoko defeat, they had won all their six home league games.

A goal scored in each half of the game by Imoro Ibrahim and Kwame Opoku made victory certain for the Porcupine Warriors.

Karela had the first chance of the game but Diawisie Taylor who is the leading top scorer in the league shot straight into the hands of onrushing Razak Abalora.

Franklin Osei was fetched by Taylor but his shot which was on target was cleared off the line by Yussif Mubarik.

Asante Kotoko got the opener in the 36th minute when Imoro Ibrahim scored against the run of play.

Asante Kotoko after the break continued from where they left off by showing much confidence on the ball. Kwame Opoku tried some few balls but they went off the target with some were blocked by the Karela defencemen.

Karela warmed themselves into the game and began to dictate the pace of the game. They created some decent opportunities, yet they fluffed them.

Franklin Osei who was a culprit of near misses in the first half wasted another opportunity in the early exchanges of the second 45 minutes.

Diawisie Taylor missed another great opportunity that came his way. He shot wide with his weaker left foot.

Kwame Opoku in the 61st minute silenced the home fans when he made a great run into the 18-yard box and beat his marker before nutmegging the goalkeeper to double the lead for the visitors.

Karela had another chance to reduce the deficit, yet Shaibu’s shot was well saved by Razak Abalora.

Naby Keita should have made it 3-0 for Kotoko, but his shot took a deflection and went wide.

Samuel Ofori was put through but with just Razak Abalora to beat he shot into the body of the former WAFA goalkeeper.

After the win Asante Kotoko have amassed 23 points to go top of the Ghana Premier League ladder.