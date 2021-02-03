Jacob who is an attacker made the headlines when he captained St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School (SHS) in the Inter-Schools and Colleges competition.

He is expected to follow in the footsteps of his father Laryea Kingston who played for the Dade Boys before he joined Accra Hearts of Oak.

A source close to Daily Graphic has indicated that Jacob Laryea who grew up in Scotland is likely to sign a deal with his father’s boyhood when the second transfer window opens on February 16.

It is also reported that Rodney, who is a 19-year-old first son of former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah is on the radar of the two times champions of Ghana.

The source disclosed that Rodney, an offensive midfielder who was born in Udine, Italy, is looking forward to launch his career in Ghana.

“Everything is in place for them to sign for Olympics when the transfer window opens,” the source told Daily Graphic.

“They are keen on making an impact in the local league and I believe they have a lot to add to this Olympics team when they sign”.

The youngsters have been training with Gt. Olympics under Yaw Preko coach of the club to keep shape ahead of the second transfer window.

Appiah and Kingston started their careers in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts and Olympics before playing at the highest level in Europe.