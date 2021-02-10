The Phobians are currently on a four-game winless run, with their last win coming on January 17, 2021, against Eleven Wonders.

Since then, Hearts have suffered disappointing defeats to Great Olympics and Medeama, while drawing with Berekum Chelsea and Legon Cities.

The Accra-based side’s poor run of form has seen them drop to ninth on the Ghana Premier League.

READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak players lack winning mentality – Kosta Papic

Kosta Papic

On the contrary, Kotoko have won three of their last five games and currently sit at the top of the table.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyira FM, Papic refused to acknowledge that Kotoko were currently playing better than Hearts.

“I don’t think Kotoko is playing better than Hearts of Oak at the moment. We are playing good football but just lacking the goals,” Papic said.

The Serbian joined Hearts as the club’s new coach on December 1, replacing interim manager Edward Odoom at the helm.

The 60-year-old is in his second stint with the Phobians, having managed the club in the 2008/09 season.

He last managed Eswatini and previously had stints with South African clubs Maritzburg United, Polokwane City and Chippa United before returning to Hearts.

Papic will hope to use his experience to guide Hearts back to the summit of Ghana and African football after years of underachievement.

The Phobians haven't won the league in 11 years, while they have also failed to lift the FA Cup since 2000.