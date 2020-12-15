The Phobians recorded their first win of the season, as a double from Michelle Sarpong and another from Obeng Junior helped them to a 3-0 victory over Dreams FC.

Hearts largely dominated the game, especially in midfield, and restricted their opponents to very few chances within the 90 minutes.

Speaking after the game, Papic said he was happy with getting three points but lamented his players’ lack of winning mentality.

Kosta Papic

“We are struggling to organize ourselves the way that I want. But at least we got the three points which is very important that things are coming right and the players are getting the confidence,” the Serbian coach said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“They are leading 2-0 and they start shaking which is (because) they don’t have that winning mentality yet. But we’re working on it.”

Papic joined Hearts as the club’s new coach on December 1, replacing interim manager Edward Odoom at the helm.

The Serbian was present when at the Accra Sports stadium when Hearts of Oak lost to Inter Allies two weeks ago.

The 60-year-old is in his second stint with the Phobians, having managed the club in the 2008/09 season.

He last managed Eswatini and previously had stints with South African clubs Martizburg United, Polokwane City and Chippa United before returning to Hearts.

Papic will hope to use his experience to guide Hearts back to the summit of Ghana and African football after years of underachievement.

The Phobians haven't won the league in 11 years, while they have also failed to lift the FA Cup since 2000.

Meanwhile, the win against Dreams FC has lifted Hearts of Oak to eight on the Ghana Premier League table, with a clash against Aduana Stars coming up next.