Cameroon will face their familiar foes Nigeria in the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

READ MORE: Mane scores, misses penalty as Senegal win bruising battle

The Super Eagles suffered three defeats in the final of AFCON in the hands of the Indomitable Lions: 1984, 1988 and 2000.

Nigeria avenged the successive defeats against their closest neigbours in the quarters of the 20004 AFCON.

Both Nigeria and Cameroon finished their respective groups as runners-up.

Team news and match facts

Nigeria

Nigeria have won six of their last seven AFCON games, the only exception being against Madagascar in their most recent fixture.

Though Alex Iwobi is yet to score in the tournament, Iwobi has looked bright in both of the games he started. With his club Arsenal reportedly in the market for Wilfried Zaha – featuring at the AFCON for Ivory Coast – Iwobi will be keen to use the latter stages of the competition to either prove his worth to Unai Emery, or perhaps put himself in the shop window.

Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo is the player who registered the most recoveries in the group stage.

Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions are unbeaten in their last nine games in the AFCON, their joint-longest such streak in the tournament.

After Andre Onana's wonderful season with Ajax, he has kept three clean sheets in the AFCON, having carried his club form into the tournament. However, he may have his work cut out if Nigeria's attack clicks into gear.

Head to head

They have played a total of 20 games in all competitions. Nigeria have been dominant in this fixture, having won 11 against three wins for Cameroon, with six draws.

However, Cameroon have enjoyed the better part of Nigeria in AFCON clashes especially in knockout stages. The Indomitable Lions have succeeded to edge the Super Eagles on penalties to win the continent’s showpiece twice, which in head to head terms they are considered as draws.

Saturday's tie will be the seventh AFCON encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon.