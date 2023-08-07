Women’s World Cup: Nigeria’s goalkeeper left in tears after penalty heartbreak against England

Despite being underdogs, Nigeria were the better side for large spells as they held England to a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

The Super Falcons came also close to eliminating their opponents, who were reduced to 10 women following Lauren James’ sending off for kicking out at Michelle Alozie.

However, they were ultimately undone in the shootout, with Desire Oparanozie and Alozie missing their kicks, as England triumphed 4-2.

Nnadozie, who was in imperious form throughout the game, was reduced to tears and was consoled by Chloe Kelly after the shootout.

Meanwhile, Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum believes his side executed the perfect game plan to neutralise England.

"I think we gave some teams in this tournament a blueprint of how to approach [stopping England]," Waldrum said.

"We saw that China gave the back three too much time, then when you add James finding space to that, it was a recipe for disaster for them."

"We knew we had to take James away and put some pressure on the back three, so we pressed them more and got a little physical with them.