No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kofi Antoh, the son of legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper Robert Mensah, has said he will never sell his late father’s 50-year-old iconic cap for any amount.

According to him, he feels attached to the cap and doesn’t think it’s right to sell off the only relic that reminds him of his father.

Robert Mensah is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to emerge from Ghana, having distinguished himself in the 1950s and 1960s.

Robert Mensah

His reflexes, anticipation and interception were second to none in his prime as a goalkeeper. He played for Ebusua Dwarfs before joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko, where he won the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars team that won the 1963 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was the first of Ghana’s four continental titles.

Robert Mensah used to court controversy due to a special cap that he wore while keeping the sticks. He was, however, stabbed to death in 1971 following an altercation at a bar.

His iconic cap has since been in the possession of his son, Kofi Antoh, who has been battling disability since birth.

Kofi Antoh, however, insists he has no plans of selling his father’s iconic cap, even if that will make him walk again.

"If I was to sell this over a 50-years-old cap of a legacy, it would have long been done,” he said in an interview with Black Rasta.

“Yes, I am disabled but it’s God who heals. I will not sell it [for any amount]. I am hopeful that I will be well."

The late Robert Mensah was the best goalkeeper in Africa when he died at the age of 32.

Emmanuel Ayamga

