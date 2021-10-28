‘No vaccination, no entry into stadium’ – GFA announces ahead of GPL kick-off

He explained that fans will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed into the stadium to watch matches.

“We are engaging government to ensure we have more fans accessing our games, but one of the key requirements will be the need for all of us to ensure we are vaccinated to be able to access football,” the GFA boss said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“So what that means is that all our players and staff will be vaccinated – indeed that process has started, and all football fans who will want to access our games live at the various stadia, must prove they have received vaccination.”

Also, spectators below age 12 will be mandated to show proof of a negative rapid test from at least 48 hours before a game.

Meanwhile, the best referee of the upcoming 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will be rewarded with a brand new car.

The reward was announced during the official launch of the season at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch, GFA President Kurt Okraku said this reward is expected to motivate referees in the topflight to give off their best.

“For the Ghana Premier League, the best referee for the year will take home a car at the end of the season. I am very sure that our referees will be happy,” he said.

“The whole idea is to encourage our referees to be competitive and deliver top notch performances over the course of the season.”

The 2021/22 season is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 29, 2021, with about 90 referees and assistants passed by the Referees Committee to officiate the various matches.