RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana Premier League to be autonomous from 2022/23 season

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Premier League will be autonomous from the 2022/23 season, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

Ghana Premier League to be autonomous from 2022/23 season
Ghana Premier League to be autonomous from 2022/23 season

This follows several discussions over the issue following growing calls for the Ghanaian topflight to be independent.

Recommended articles

A statement from the GFA said the decision to grant the Premier League autonomy was taken after a meeting by the Executive Council in Accra.

twitter.com

It further stated that “the current 18 club format will be maintained for the initial years before any addition or otherwise.

The Premier League is currently organised and managed by the GFA, however, when granted autonomy, it will be managed by a separate company.

“Thus, the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League will be the qualifying competition to the autonomous Ghana Premier League managed by a separate company outside the GFA, jointly owned by the clubs with the GFA owning a special share.

“The GFA will handle Registration of players and officials and Disciplinary issues as required by FIFA.

“The participating clubs will be taken through a special process and education leading to the full implementation in the 2022/23 season,” the statement from the GFA added.

Alphonso Davies, From a refugee camp in Ghana to UEFA Champions League winner.

Meanwhile, the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will begin on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Messi eyes 'something special' at PSG before presentation

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON

Fabio Gama: Kotoko star tends to his farm while on holiday in Brazil

Fabio Gama: Kotoko star tends to his farm while on holiday in Brazil