Ghana Premier League to be autonomous from 2022/23 season

A statement from the GFA said the decision to grant the Premier League autonomy was taken after a meeting by the Executive Council in Accra.

It further stated that “the current 18 club format will be maintained for the initial years before any addition or otherwise.”

The Premier League is currently organised and managed by the GFA, however, when granted autonomy, it will be managed by a separate company.

“Thus, the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League will be the qualifying competition to the autonomous Ghana Premier League managed by a separate company outside the GFA, jointly owned by the clubs with the GFA owning a special share.

“The GFA will handle Registration of players and officials and Disciplinary issues as required by FIFA.

“The participating clubs will be taken through a special process and education leading to the full implementation in the 2022/23 season,” the statement from the GFA added.