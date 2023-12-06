‘We can now enjoy Christmas’ – Nora Hauptle after qualifying Black Queens for WAFCON

This was despite the Black Queens losing 1-0 in the second leg of the final round of qualifiers in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Hauptle’s side, though, triumphed on aggregate due to their advantageous 3-1 win in the first leg at home last Friday.

Although the 40-year-old lost her unbeaten record after the defeat to Namibia, more crucially the Black Queens have secured a return to the WAFCON after a five-year absence.

Addressing journalists in the aftermath of the game, Hauptle said she was proud of her players for putting up a fight.

“We had a pretty good start to the game, created a lot of chances. We knew that we could hurt them on the wings,” the Swiss coach said.

“All in all, I think we took control in the second half and should’ve scored two or three goals. But the performance today is closed because we qualified.

“Ghana is back in the WAFCON, and we’re hungry and willing to play there. The players deserve it. It’s been a long time for the Black Queens and for some young players, it will be their first time. I’m proud of this year we won 10 out of 11 games and I think we can have a nice Christmas.”