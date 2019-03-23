The launch of the new tournament was scheduled for Monday, 14th January 2019 but couldn’t be staged as planned.

Following the decision of the Premier League clubs to boycott the competition, the NC postponed the launch indefinitely.

But with the intervention of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports, an agreement has been reached with the Premier League clubs and the long-awaited competition will be unveiled on Monday 25th March 2019.

The Competition is scheduled to start on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at the various centers.

The Normalisation Committee today held a press conference together with FIFA task force and the NC have been given a six months extension.

They also announced the inclusion of a new member in the person of Ex-Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor.

credit: primenewsghana