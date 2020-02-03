Opoku Ware School, known for short as OWASS, is an all-boys high school in Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Appiah is currently promoting his recently launched autobiography, which is titled 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

The book discusses the life, career and experiences of the 59-year-old as a player and as a coach.

The 400-page book is a leadership memoir in which Appiah shares his account of key events during his playing days and his two stints as coach of Ghana.

Appiah had his secondary school education at OWASS before venturing into the world of professional football and he believes no other school compares to his alma mater.

“Most people who attended a secondary school in Ghana believe that their particular school is the best in the country. It is reasonable to expect that a school that helped to shape a young person into an adult will be so special to him or her,” Appiah wrote in ‘Leaders Don’t Have To Yell’.

“While most people think their secondary school is the best in the country, I think my secondary school is the best in the world. I am not the only one who believes that.”

Ex-Black Stars added that his time at OWASS helped shape him into the man he currently is.