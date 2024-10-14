‘We’re not criminals or prisoners’ - Osimhen, Nigerians on Super Eagles stranded in Libya airport

Media reports in Nigeria suggests that the Libyan Football Federation failed to provide transport after the team’s arrival, and airport staff who were supposed to attend to the team claimed to be on break.

In a statement today, October 14, 2024, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) narrated the ordeal before stating that the Super Eagles have opted out of the match.

“The Nigerian delegation for Tuesday’s 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya is still at Al Abraq Airport, 12 hours after landing. The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport just as the pilot was completing his approach to Benghazi Airport.

“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer, and NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home,” NFF stated.

Nigerians, Super Eagles players express frustration online

Speaking about the unfair treatment meted out to the Super Eagles, some players, and Nigerians voiced their frustration on social media.

Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Okoh Boniface, called CAF’s attention in a post on X: “Been at the airport for almost 13 hours no food, no Wi-Fi, nowhere to sleep. African[s] we can do better.”

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, described the situation as embarrassing and accused the Libyan Federation of playing mind games.

“12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted whilst descending. The Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi without reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without a phone connection, food, or drink. All to play mind games.

“I’ve experienced issues before while playing away in Africa, but this is disgraceful behaviour,” the skipper posted.

Victor Osimhen also joined in the fight, describing the situation as “unfair” and “heartbreaking.”

He accused the Libyan Football Federation of attempting to down the team’s spirit and expressed his support for the decision not to play the game.

“Our captain has said we won’t play the match and I fully support that, except if the game is taken to a neutral ground. My brothers and coaches must return home safely, we are not criminals or prisoners.”

Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 at home but not without controversies after the Mediterranean Knights alleged some mistreatment at the Airport before the game on Friday.