7 times Nigeria made the AFCON final and how they fared

Evans Annang

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, has a storied history in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking its presence as one of the continent's football powerhouses.

Super Eagles
The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties to make the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

The team has reached the AFCON final eight times, showcasing a mix of triumphs and heartbreaks. Below is a look at each of these instances and how Nigeria fared:

1. 1980 - Lagos, Nigeria: Nigeria Wins

Opponent: Algeria

Result: Nigeria 3-0 Algeria

Highlight: Hosting the tournament, Nigeria captured their first AFCON title in style, defeating Algeria in the final. The victory was a significant moment for Nigerian football, showcasing their dominance on home soil.

2. 1984 - Abidjan, Ivory Coast: Nigeria Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Cameroon

Result: Nigeria 1-3 Cameroon

Highlight: Nigeria reached the final again but was bested by Cameroon. Despite the loss, the tournament was a testament to Nigeria's consistent excellence in African football.

AFCON 2023: Kano fans hail Super Eagles victory over Cameroon [Twitter:@NFF]
AFCON 2023: Kano fans hail Super Eagles victory over Cameroon [Twitter:@NFF] Pulse Nigeria

3. 1988 - Rabat, Morocco: Nigeria Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Cameroon

Result: Nigeria 0-1 Cameroon

Highlight: In a tight contest, Nigeria fell to Cameroon once more in the final. The match was highly competitive, with Cameroon narrowly edging out Nigeria to claim the title.

4. 1990 - Algiers, Algeria: Nigeria Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Algeria

Result: Nigeria 0-1 Algeria

Highlight: Playing in Algiers, Nigeria reached the final but was defeated by the host nation, Algeria. The match was a hard-fought battle, but Algeria emerged victorious.

Shettima in the stadium as Super Eagles beat South Africa in AFCON semi-final [Presidency]
Shettima in the stadium as Super Eagles beat South Africa in AFCON semi-final [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

5. 1994 - Tunis, Tunisia: Nigeria Wins

Opponent: Zambia

Result: Nigeria 2-1 Zambia

Highlight: Nigeria secured their second AFCON title by defeating Zambia in the final. This victory was particularly emotional, coming a year after a tragic plane crash that decimated the Zambian team, making their journey to the final a story of resilience.

6. 2000 - Lagos, Nigeria (Co-hosted with Ghana): Nigeria Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Cameroon

Result: Nigeria 2-2 Cameroon (3-4 on penalties)

Highlight: In a dramatic final co-hosted by Nigeria, the Super Eagles were edged out by Cameroon in a penalty shootout after a thrilling draw. The match is remembered for its intensity and the heartbreak of losing on home soil.

7. 2013 - Johannesburg, South Africa: Nigeria Wins

Opponent: Burkina Faso

Result: Nigeria 1-0 Burkina Faso

Highlight: Nigeria clinched their third AFCON title with a win over Burkina Faso. The victory marked a triumphant return to the pinnacle of African football after a period of underachievement.

