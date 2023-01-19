Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Partey and Casemiro have both been in sensational form for Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively, this season.

And the two were once again gearing up to cross paths in the Premier League this Sunday when Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates.

However, Casemiro has been suspended for the crucial clash after receiving a fifth yellow card during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was named in Eric ten Hag’s starting line-up despite the risk of getting suspended and was at his usual best at Selhurst Park.

Everything seemed to have been going according to plan for the Red Devils when Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 44th minute.

Manchester United, though, had a tough end to the game, with Casemiro receiving a yellow card before Michael Olise curled in a 91st-minute free-kick to earn Crystal Palace a draw.

Casemiro’s suspension means he will miss this Sunday’s big game against Arsenal, who are nine points above the Reds.

Earlier in the week, Rio Ferdinand had stoked the flames over who the better player was between Partey and Casemiro.

The Manchester United legend said Casemiro completely “wipes away” Thomas Partey when the two midfielders are compared.

“I think the importance to their teams…you could argue both sides quite equally. But then, when you through the stats in Casemiro wipes him away,” the former Manchester United defender said on his podcast, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“No, no no. I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing, I don’t think he has the impact defensively for Man United, on the ball he’s doing more.”

“On the ball, he’s [Partey] doing more. He’s dictating play for Arsenal. He’s actually playing passes I didn’t know he had. His passing has been unbelievable.”