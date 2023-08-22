Partey’s right-back experiment continues as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace

Arsenal did not play particularly well and spent the final half-hour defending in their own box after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Jordan Ayew.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side were resolute in rebuffing the incursions of their opponents and held on to secure all three points.

A talking point from the game was Partey’s position after he was once again played at right-back after occupying the same role in last week’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Although the Ghana international had a decent game, his absence from the midfield meant Arsenal missed the control they usually enjoy against opponents.

Meanwhile, last week, Arteta praised Partey’s versatility and hinted at the possibility of the midfielder playing at right-back for an extended period.

“We expected a game that actually happened and we needed somebody else there in midfield to do what we have to do the best, and have more fluidity and occupy certain spaces in relation to how they were defending. I think it worked really well,” the Arsenal boss said.

