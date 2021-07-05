Watch: Paul Pogba joins Burna Boy’s birthday party celebration in Miami

The three-time BET Award winner marked his 30th birthday by organising a surprise party in Miami.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba was one of the big names that graced Burna Boy’s birthday celebration.
Pogba was in attendance and presented a signed France jersey that has his no.6 on it to the African Giant.
The two superstars then posed for photos after which they jammed to some music by the Nigerian artiste.
Pogba recently featured for France at EURO 2020, as Les Bleus were eliminated at the round of 16 by Switzerland.
The 28-year-old was one of France’s best players at the tournament, contributing a goal and two assists in four matches.
Meanwhile, Burna Boy made history last week when he won the BET Best International Act for the third time in a row.
The Nigerian singer's 'Twice As Tall’ album was also declared the Best Global Music Album at this year's Grammys.
