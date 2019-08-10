The Professional Footbellers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has its goodwill message to Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Obuasi Ashantigold, urging the two clubs to win their respective matches to bring smiles to their fans and Ghanaians as a whole.

Both clubs begin their campaign today are in search for continental glory, which has eluded the country for more than a decade.

A statement on PFAG'S website reads:

Below is the full statement

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has extended its well wishes to Ghana’s two representatives in this season’s CAF inter-club competitions Kumasi Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold as they get set to kickstart their continental campaigns this weekend.

Kotoko will be doing battle at the Sani Abacha Stadium against Nigeria’s Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League, while AshantiGold are in CAF Confederations Cup action at the Ebebiyin Stadium as guests of Equatorial Guinea’s Akonangui FC.

With both clubs having excelled in the recently organized Normalization Committee Special Competion, the PFAG is backing the teams to overcome all hurdles and make a positive mark in their continental club endeavours.

The PFAG is delighted at the recent investments and detailed preparations made by both clubs ahead of this year’s CAF involvements.

We urge the players and technical teams to work hard to deliver the needed outcomes.

To all fans of the Porcupine Warriors and the Miners, we ask that you continue to back your gallant players to the hilt!

Kotoko and AshantiGold, all the best!

The PFAG remains here with you and for you!!