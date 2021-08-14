Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir

Earlier this year, Essien was forced to delete a social media post that sought to support the LGBT community in Ghana after being severely criticised by a section of Ghanaians.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star had taken to Instagram on Monday to add his voice to the fast-trending controversial topic.

Essien leapt to the defence of the LGBT community in Ghana and called for more support for gays and lesbians in Ghana, insisting they must be heard.

"We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequalityGH,” he wrote.

However, the ex-Chelsea star later deleted the post after coming in for criticism from a section of Ghanaians.

This was after some of his followers expressed their disappointment in him, while others vowed to unfollow him altogether.