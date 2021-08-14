RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien has stirred controversy on social media after being spotted in a hat portraying the colours of the LGBT community.

Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir
Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, the former midfielder is seen wearing a hat with the rainbow colours.

Recommended articles

Earlier this year, Essien was forced to delete a social media post that sought to support the LGBT community in Ghana after being severely criticised by a section of Ghanaians.

FB Post

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star had taken to Instagram on Monday to add his voice to the fast-trending controversial topic.

Essien leapt to the defence of the LGBT community in Ghana and called for more support for gays and lesbians in Ghana, insisting they must be heard.

twitter.com

"We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequalityGH,” he wrote.

However, the ex-Chelsea star later deleted the post after coming in for criticism from a section of Ghanaians.

This was after some of his followers expressed their disappointment in him, while others vowed to unfollow him altogether.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Parliament is currently working on a legislation to criminalise all activities of homosexuals.

Pulse is bringing something BIG & EXCITING! Watch this space.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Messi sets sights on Champions League 'dream' as Paris goes crazy for new hero

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly