Play The Game’s Emmanuel Whajah talks personal growth, awards and more

Since he led the formation of ‘Play The Game’, several sports stars have signed on to the agency, including Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh.

Whajah has also gone on to work with several brands and personalities, in his role as a videographer and director.

In this tell-it-all Q&A with Pulse.com.gh, he discusses his new projects, the awards he has won and what to expect from him and his agency in the coming year.

Tell us about yourself?

I am Emmanuel Whajah, Ghanaian creative director and photographer from Germany. I am also the founder of the social media agency "Play The Game".

How did you develop an interest in the creative industry?

I started dancing at the age of five, imitating my idol Michael Jackson. After 14 years I started to adapt my dance style to Hip Hop. I mixed my moves with inspiration from Chris Brown, James Brown and Michael Jackson and the "Emzy" style was born.

I won many awards through Hip Hop Championships and was awarded German Champion, North German Champion and European Champion in my age group.

Later I met my dance group "Mufume Crew" which consists of the members: Felix Mensah, Zito Mufume and Nilson Mufume (Cross +). Through several shows and TV appearances, I began to get interested in how it is to work behind the camera.

So my story began and I started filming dancers and artists from my surroundings. Through a show I met Les Twins, the famous twins from Paris who danced with Beyonce, Jay Z, Missy Elliot and other stars. That was the beginning for me in the music and media industry.

How has it been working with athletes at Play The Game?

Very great, all our athletes are different, so it is even more interesting to work with them. We help them in the marketing area and social media presence and visualize our ideas together as a team to get the best out of it for the athlete.

Now in December we filmed a short documentary with our athlete Kofi Kyereh in Ghana, which will be broadcasted online soon.

Tell us about the award you recently won?

I won the Hipe Story Award for the success story of the year. It was about my story on how I started and what ups and downs I have experienced along the way, as well as what I can give other younger creatives as motivation and inspiration, for which I had 90 seconds to explain this and was nominated from 100 applicants and finally awarded the winner in the voting.

How does winning an award make you feel about your work?

I am very honored and appreciate that from the heart that people find my work important and inspiring. Every win of such awards, opens the door for our younger kids who are now coming to make it easy.

This is my motivation to be a role model and show that with God everything is possible you just have to believe in Him.

What are some the projects you’re currently working on?

We are currently filming new commercials with some brands for their campaigns and at the same time we have some projects with our athletes from Play The Game that will be released soon.

What should we expect from you in 2023?

Let me surprise you, my motto is "Work Hard in silence and let success make the noise".

Are you looking forward to working with some Ghanaian creatives?

Yes. In any case, I had the honour of meeting many creative artists in Ghana in December last month and have networked with many, so definitely in the future projects in Ghana will take place.

Below are some awards won by Emmanuel Whajah in his line of work:

Hipe Award for Best Success Story Of The Year 2023

Award for Best Video Director 2022 (For particapting on the Single ‘Eric Bellinger’ by Blazin with the Bros feat. The Game

Your Favorite Song Award for Best Graphic Designer 2022 (For participating on the Single „Eric Bellinger - GOAT feat. Wale)

Hipe Award for Best Service Industry Media 2021

Big Boss Entertainment Award for Best Graphic Designer 2021 (For participating on the Album Keke Palmer - Virgo Tendencies Pt.2)

Big Boss Entertainment Award for Best Graphic Designer 2021 (For participating on the Album Keke Palmer - Virgo Tendencies Pt.1)

Streetlife International Award for Best Photographer 2018 (For participating on the Tour “Tory Lanez” - Memories Don't Die Tour)

Streetlife International Award for Best Photographer 2018 (For participating on the Tour “Little Simz” - The Poison Tour)

Nominations: