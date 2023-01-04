ADVERTISEMENT
PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

Tottenham took Crystal Palace to the cleaners in a 4-0 victory that featured a superb second-half performance from Harry Kane

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace
Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

Antonio Conte needed a response from his Tottenham side after the insipid display against Brentford last time out. With fans starting to voice their displeasure, only a win against Crystal Palace could reduce the noise.

Antonio Conte had seen his men concede first in each of their last 10 games in all competitions, so they needed a positive start against London rivals here. However, for all of Spurs positive intent, very little was produced to worry Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who enjoyed a very quiet first half.

Hugo Lloris, who had been culpable in Spurs latest defeat to Aston Villa, went some way to making amends by producing a fine stop to deny a powerful Jordan Ayew effort down to his right. The first half finished 0-0 with room for improvement on both sides.

Tottenham recovered from a nervous restart to take the lead for the first time in 11 outings. Kane was the scorer on his 300th PL appearance, who rose highest to head home from point-blank range after being found by an Ivan Perisic cross.

Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham against Crystal Palace
Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham against Crystal Palace

Tottenham’s centre-forward doubled the lead with a trademark piece of brilliance. Receiving a strong pass from Bryan Gil, Kane’s touch was exquisite to get the ball out of his feet before lashing the ball into the far corner.

As Palace pushed forward, Spurs were finding tons of space on the break and they soon scored a third goal to kill the game. Kane did the running, teeing up Son Heung-min, but the Korean failed to work an angle and instead found Matt Doherty who fired into the far corner.

Son Heung-Min scored for Tottenham against Crystal Palace
Son Heung-Min scored for Tottenham against Crystal Palace

Son then scored in just a second league game this season, as he raced in behind after a Kane ball to shrug off Marc Guehi before firing home capping off a memorable away day for Spurs.

