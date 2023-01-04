PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham first half

Antonio Conte had seen his men concede first in each of their last 10 games in all competitions, so they needed a positive start against London rivals here. However, for all of Spurs positive intent, very little was produced to worry Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who enjoyed a very quiet first half.

Hugo Lloris, who had been culpable in Spurs latest defeat to Aston Villa, went some way to making amends by producing a fine stop to deny a powerful Jordan Ayew effort down to his right. The first half finished 0-0 with room for improvement on both sides.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham second half action

Tottenham recovered from a nervous restart to take the lead for the first time in 11 outings. Kane was the scorer on his 300th PL appearance, who rose highest to head home from point-blank range after being found by an Ivan Perisic cross.

AFP

Tottenham’s centre-forward doubled the lead with a trademark piece of brilliance. Receiving a strong pass from Bryan Gil, Kane’s touch was exquisite to get the ball out of his feet before lashing the ball into the far corner.

As Palace pushed forward, Spurs were finding tons of space on the break and they soon scored a third goal to kill the game. Kane did the running, teeing up Son Heung-min, but the Korean failed to work an angle and instead found Matt Doherty who fired into the far corner.

AFP