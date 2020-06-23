READ MORE: This is how Andre Ayew’s daughters celebrated him on Father’s Day (video)

He explained that President Akufo-Addo is even interested in the return of football than the football people due to his love for the game.

“We know they (football people) want football to return but please wait, because you don’t like football more than president Akufo-Addo,” the MP told Atinka Sports.

“You can wait till maybe September or October when everything is cool then you start your football.

“We know they (football people) want football to return but please wait because you don’t like football more than President Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Football activities in the country has been suspended since March, 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President of the Republic of Ghana lifted the ban on social gathering, including sporting activities, but football which is classified as a non-contact sports remain suspended until at least 31st July, 2020.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is doing its best to persuade government to give the greenlight for football activities to return, ad it is being done elsewhere.