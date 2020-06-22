Sunday 21st June 2020 was celebrated across the globe as Father’s Day and fathers and fathers’ figure were given a treat by their loved once for their love and care over the years.

READ MORE: Jordan Ayew surpasses Tony Yeboah to emerge as Ghana's all-time top scorer in EPL

The skipper of the Black Stars Andre Ayew wasn’t left out, as his two daughters put up a nice performance to wish him a happy Father’s Day.

Andre Ayew who was thrilled by the choreographic performance posted the video on his Instagram page.

He expressed his appreciation for the gesture showed him by his daughters.

“Thank you, my babies. I love you. Maha go kill `me ooh!!

Andre Ayew’s elder daughter is Inayaa Ayew and the younger one is Maha Ayew, named her after his mother.

The 31-year-old currently plies his trade for Swansea City in the English Championship.

He has been key to the cause of the club as they look forward too returning to the English topflight.