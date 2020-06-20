The 28-year-old is currently one of Ghana’s best performers in Europe and has been scoring goals for fun at Crystal Palace.

The former Aston Villa marksman registered his ninth goal of the season on Saturday as Crystal Palace edged Bournemouth 0-2 at the Selhurst Park.

The goal has made him surpass Tony Yeboah who played in the Premier League in the 1990's with Leeds United on 24 goals as the greatest Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League history.

Meanwhile, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan also have 17 and 10 goals, respectively, in the Premier League.

Below are the top five Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League history:

2. Jordan Ayew – 25 goals

1. Anthony Yeboah – 24 goals

3. Andre Ayew – 21 goals

4. Michael Essien – 17 goals

5. Asamoah Gyan – 10 goals