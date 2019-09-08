Hearts of Oak won the first edition of the President’s Cup in 2003.

However, Asante Kotoko with five titles are the most successful outfit.

This is followed by the Phobians with four titles, whereas Berekum Chelsea are third with two trophies.

Below is the full list of past winners:

2003-Hearts of Oak

2004-Asante Kotoko

2005-Asante Kotoko

2008- Asante Kotoko

2009-Hearts of Oak

2011- Berekum Chelsea

2012-Berekum Chelsea

2013-Hearts of Oak

2015-Hearts of Oak

2016- Asante Kotoko

2017- Asante Kotoko