Hearts of Oak won the first edition of the President’s Cup in 2003.
However, Asante Kotoko with five titles are the most successful outfit.
This is followed by the Phobians with four titles, whereas Berekum Chelsea are third with two trophies.
Below is the full list of past winners:
2003-Hearts of Oak
2004-Asante Kotoko
2005-Asante Kotoko
2008- Asante Kotoko
2009-Hearts of Oak
2011- Berekum Chelsea
2012-Berekum Chelsea
2013-Hearts of Oak
2015-Hearts of Oak
2016- Asante Kotoko
2017- Asante Kotoko