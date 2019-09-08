This will be the sixth time that Kotoko and Hearts will be facing each other in the President’s Cup: Hearts have won one and lost three against Kotoko

2005

George Yamoah’s goal secured the Reds a sweet victory.

2015

Hearts defeated Kotoko on penalties to win the President's Cup.

2016

Asante Kotoko avenged the 2015 defeat when they also emerged victorious via penalty shootout to win the President's Cup.

2017

Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak 4-1 on penalties after 90 minutes of football had ended in a goalless draw to defend the President's Cup.

In all Asante Kotoko have won the President's Cup for a record five times, while Hearts of Oak have emerged champions on four occasions

Hearts of Oak won it: 2003,2009, 2013 and 2015.

Asante Kotoko won it-2004, 2005, 2008 and 2016 and 2017