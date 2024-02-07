‘It’s not new’ – NSA boss justifies decision to close down stadium for concerts

This forced Ghana Premier League clubs Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Lions and Dreams FC to find an alternative venue to play their home games.

Appearing before the Public Account Committee, Prof. Twumasi was queried over the deplorable state of the pitches after hosting the concerts.

However, the NSA Director General justified the decision to rent out the Accra Sports Stadium, saying it wasn’t out of place to be given out for social events.

“Other non-sporting activities occurring in our stadia are not new. This is not the first time Prof Twumasi is granting permission for the usage of the facilities for other non-sporting activities. It’s done all the time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif also distanced himself from the closure of the stadium for concerts.

Ussif told the Public Account Committee that he did not authorize the closure of the stadium and even engaged the NSA boss to rectify the situation when he found out.

“The main purpose of our sporting facilities is for us to use those facilities to develop talent and also for competitions whether national or international.