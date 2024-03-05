ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Professor Twumasi sacked as NSA boss

Emmanuel Ayamga

Professor Peter Twumasi has been removed from his post as the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Professor Twumasi sacked as NSA boss
Professor Twumasi sacked as NSA boss

Prof. Twumasi assumed the role of NSA boss in 2019 when he replaced Robert Sarfo Mensah and has served in the role over the last five years.

Recommended articles

His tenure was, however, blighted by several controversies, prominent among them being the poor maintenance of sporting facilities.

According to a report by Joy Sports, Prof. Twumasi will be succeeded by Dodzie Numekevor, whose appointment was signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Prof. Twumasi came under the spotlight when the NSA closed down the Accra Sports Stadium to football matches in December and rent it out for Christmas concerts instead.

This forced Ghana Premier League clubs Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Lions and Dreams FC to find an alternative venue to play their home games.

Appearing before the Public Account Committee in February, Prof. Twumasi was queried over the deplorable state of the pitches after hosting the concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prof Peter Twumasi
Prof Peter Twumasi Pulse Ghana

However, the he justified the decision to rent out the Accra Sports Stadium, saying it wasn’t out of place to be given out for social events.

“Other non-sporting activities occurring in our stadia are not new. This is not the first time Prof Twumasi is granting permission for the usage of the facilities for other non-sporting activities. It’s done all the time,” he said.

Numekevor’s appointed as the new NSA boss will be made official once he accepts it.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Fatawu Issahaku scores trademark stunner as Leicester City beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

Fatawu Issahaku scores trademark stunner as Leicester City beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

Gary Neville advises Kudus to be more mature, says he takes shots instead of passing

‘He took wild shots instead of passing’ – Gary Neville advises Kudus to be more mature

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey