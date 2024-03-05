Professor Twumasi sacked as NSA boss

His tenure was, however, blighted by several controversies, prominent among them being the poor maintenance of sporting facilities.

Dodzie Numekevor replaces Prof Twumasi as NSA boss

According to a report by Joy Sports, Prof. Twumasi will be succeeded by Dodzie Numekevor, whose appointment was signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Prof. Twumasi came under the spotlight when the NSA closed down the Accra Sports Stadium to football matches in December and rent it out for Christmas concerts instead.

This forced Ghana Premier League clubs Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Lions and Dreams FC to find an alternative venue to play their home games.

Prof Twumasi's decision to close down stadiums for concerts raised eyebrows

Appearing before the Public Account Committee in February, Prof. Twumasi was queried over the deplorable state of the pitches after hosting the concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

However, the he justified the decision to rent out the Accra Sports Stadium, saying it wasn’t out of place to be given out for social events.

“Other non-sporting activities occurring in our stadia are not new. This is not the first time Prof Twumasi is granting permission for the usage of the facilities for other non-sporting activities. It’s done all the time,” he said.