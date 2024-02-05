Video: Prophet Kofi Oduro declares support for ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration

Delivering a sermon to his congregants, Prophet Oduro criticised the Black Stars’ disgraceful exit from the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“If not for the madness of the GFA, all these things would not happen. So, I am part of that demonstration against the GFA,” the pastor said.

Last week, some leading sports journalists and football stakeholders secured a police permit to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

This follows the disastrous performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast, where a budget of $8.5 million was prepared.

The group, led by Angel FM sports journalist Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, is seeking to compel authorities to halt the years of mismanagement of the sport.

Other leading members of the group are Veronica Commey, Countryman Songo, Charles Osei Assibey, Nana Yaw Kesse and Odiahenkan Kwame Yaw.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the group could be seen gathered at a police station to secure a permit for their planned protest.

“The police wish they could join because we all love football, we don’t have a fight with anyone or hatred towards anyone. The agreed timelines and conditions are favourable,” Saddick Adams said afterwards.

“It is just a peaceful walk to present a petition to the authorities, this is about a common passion that we want to protect. There is no hate and there is no anger. If anything, the anger is a positive anger.”

The 2021 SWAG journalist of the year added: “The money we pump into our sports need to be accounted for. We should be having a national training complex where our national teams camp and sleep. Our league needs to be better to boost the economy for employment.

“Call-ups to our U15, U17 and U20 should be like before, where even if the most talented players are based in faraway villages, they will be found and given the opportunity to play. These are the reforms we are asking for.”